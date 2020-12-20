Leeds, Leicester and Newcastle keen on Ryan Christie

Leicester City are thought to be eyeing up a move for the Celtic winger Ryan Christie.

Brendan Rodgers has worked with the 25-year-old Scotland international during his time as the manager of Celtic and he’s looking to bring the player to England now.





The 25-year-old has a contract with the Scottish club until the summer of 2022 and he is yet to sign an extension with them.

It will be interesting to see if Leicester City make their move to sign the 25-year-old at the end of this season.

Ryan Christie has proven his quality in the Scottish Premiership with Celtic and he might be keen on a step up in his career now. The chance to join Leicester City will certainly be a tempting proposition for the Scotland international.

He managed to score 19 goals last season and he has five goals to his name so far this season.

Meanwhile, Leicester City are not the only club interested in signing the Celtic star and the likes of Leeds United, Newcastle United and Southampton are monitoring his situation as well as per 90min.

With Leicester City increasingly likely to let go of Demarai Gray in January, Ryan Christie could prove to be a quality alternative.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side can convince Celtic to part with their key player when the transfer window reopens in the summer.