Leeds keeping tabs on Chelsea’s Reece James

Leeds have been linked with a move for the Chelsea defender Reece James.
Apparently, the Whites are keeping tabs on the versatile defender and they could make a move in January.
According to Football Insider, they could make a permanent move for the player as well, if they get promoted at the end of the season.
James has managed to force his way into Frank Lampard’s first team plans this season and he has impressed for the Premier League giants so far.
He was outstanding in the League Cup win over Grimsby Town and he showed his quality against Lille as well in the Champions League.
There is no doubt that he is ready to shine in the Championship and a move to Leeds could be beneficial for him.
He is not a starter at Chelsea and regular football at Leeds might be the best for his development. As for Leeds, they could use a versatile full back like James.
The Chelsea starlet can play as the right back, a wing back, a centre back and even in midfield.
He was on loan at Wigan last term and he played in a number of positions for them. The transfer would benefit all parties involved and Leeds should look to make their move in January.