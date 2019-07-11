Leeds keen on signing Michael Frey

Leeds United are interested in signing the Fenerbahce forward Michael Frey this summer.
According to a report from Fotomac (translated by Sportwitness), the player wants to move to England as well.
The 24-year-old has failed to impress at Fenerbahce and he is expected to leave the club in the coming weeks.
It will be interesting to see if Leeds manage to sign him now.
Frey signed for Fenerbahce for a fee of around €2.5m last summer but the striker has scored just 5 goals for his new club.
He needs a fresh start and Leeds could help him rediscover his form next season.
It remains to be seen whether the Whites are willing to pay up for him this summer. Frey is hardly a key player for Fenerbahce and the Turkish side are unlikely to demand a premium.
Marcelo Bielsa should look to get the player signed if he truly believes in his potential.
The Swiss forward could make a big difference for Leeds if he manages to rediscover his form and confidence. Leeds were a good striker away from promotion last season and they will want to go all the way this time.