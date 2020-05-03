Leeds keen on signing Meslier permanently

Leeds are interested in signing Illan Meslier permanently this summer.
As per The Telegraph, the 20-year-old has managed to impress Marcelo Bielsa this season and the Whites want him to be a part of their first team plans for next season.
The report adds that Leeds can sign the player for £5m.
If they can secure promotion to the Premier League, they will attempt to complete the transfer.
Leeds are looking at the young keeper as a long term investment and it would be wise of them to secure his services.
Meslier has shown that he is ready to play at a high level every week and he could be Leeds’ number one keeper for years to come.
He has stepped up during Casilla’s ban and performed better than the Spaniard.
Telegraph believe that Meslier’s parent club Lorient might not be able to keep him next season and that could only help Leeds secure his signing.
It will be interesting to see how the current season pans out now. A lot will depend on Leeds’ potential promotion.
If the season is declared null and void, it will certainly affect Leeds’ transfer plans.
The Whites will be hoping that football can resume soon and they can fight their way back into the Premier League.