Leeds in talks over new contract for Kalvin Phillips, Aston Villa must act quickly

Aston Villa have been very busy this summer and have already spent £100million on new players.
However, Villa boss Dean Smith is keen to bolster certain areas of the pitch, and there could be more arrivals before the transfer window closes.
Villa have been heavily linked with a move for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer.
Last month Teamtalk reported that the Villa boss is looking to bring him to Villa Park. Villa are prepared to go as high as £25 million to secure his signature.
The 23-year-old took his game to a whole new level under Marcelo Bielsa last season. He made 44 Championship appearances, scoring one goal and providing three assists for the Whites.
However, Leeds are reluctant to let him go, and they are preparing to offer him a new lucrative contract.
According to reports from BBC, Leeds are in talks with Phillips over a new deal.
The club chief executive Angus Kinnear has confirmed that the club is determined to keep Phillips, and they are in talks over a new contract.
“We want him to play in the Premier League for Leeds United,” Kinnear said.
“We are talking about a new contract. We want to keep all our best players and Kalvin is part of the plan.”
The report, however, claims that Leeds value him at £20 million. Surely, Villa must act quickly and submit a tempting offer to lure him away from Elland Road.