Leeds in advanced negotiations to sign Michael Cuisance for €20m

Leeds United are looking to sign Michael Cuisance from Bayern Munich before the transfer window closes.

As per L’Equipe, the Whites are currently in advanced negotiations with the German club to sign Cuisance and the deal could be worth around €20 million (£18m).





Breaking | Leeds United are in advanced negotiations to sign Michaël Cuisance from Bayern Munich for around €20m, according to L’Équipe. More follows. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 27, 2020

Apparently, the player has already agreed on personal terms with the Premier League side and he is expected to sign a contract until 2025.

Leeds are in advanced talks to sign Michaël Cuisance, as per L’Équipé. €20m offered to Bayern Münich and personal terms agreed until June 2025. Fee details still to be completed between clubs. Another bid from #LUFC for de Paul [€25m] was turned down by Udinese. ⚪️ #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 27, 2020

Cuisance is highly rated at the German club and his signing should prove to be quite a coup for Leeds. He has the talent to develop into a top-class player in future.

The Whites have been linked with quite a few midfielders this summer. The likes of Rodrigo De Paul, Erick Pulgar, Michael Cuisance have all been on their radar.

It is important for Leeds to improve their midfield this summer and the signing of Cuisance would wrap up an impressive window for them.

The Whites have done well to improve their attack and defence with the signings of Rodrigo, Koch and Llorente.

Leeds have started the season well and it will be interesting to see if they can secure a respectable finish in the Premier League this season.