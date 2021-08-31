Leeds have held talks with £14m Jens Cajuste ahead of potential D-day move

Leeds United have held talks with FC Midtjylland ace Jens Cajuste ahead of a potential deadline-day move, according to Ekstra Bladet (print edition, August 30).

Defensive midfield is certainly an area where Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa will want to strengthen.

The Argentine desperately needs to bring in more competition and cover for Kalvin Phillips.

Cajuste would be an excellent option for the Whites.

It seems as though the Yorkshire outfit have a genuine chance of signing the Sweden international today.

Leeds have held talks with Cajuste

The Swedish starlet is on the Whites’ radar, according to a report from Ekstra Bladet. It is claimed that the midfielder has held talks with Leeds.

However, he does have the opportunity to join Brentford, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace or Newcastle United.

The opportunity to play at Elland Road under the illustrious Marcelo Bielsa may well tip the scales in Leeds’ favour.

Tipsbladet claims that the 22-year-old could be available for around £14 million. That sounds like great value considering his talent and potential.

The FC Midtjylland ace is already vastly experienced despite his age, having made 87 senior club appearances. He’s also earned five international caps for Sweden.

Cajuste is a real talent. He is dynamic and energetic and would fit right in under Bielsa’s intense set-up at Leeds.

Whether the Whites can fight off the strong competition for the Swede’s signature remains to be seen.

Stats obtained via Transfermarkt.

Read also: Leeds made shock attempt to bring midfielder back to the PL.