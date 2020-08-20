Leeds have opened talks to sign Rob Holding

Leeds United are looking at the Arsenal defender Rob Holding this summer.

According to Football Insider, the 24 year old defender will be made available for transfer and Leeds have already held preliminary talks with the Gunners regarding a move.





Ben White is thought to be the priority target for Marcelo Bielsa but Leeds have been unsuccessful in persuading Brighton to sell the player to them.

It seems that Rob Holding will be an alternative to White this summer.

Although Holding is not as talented as Ben White, he could prove to be a decent addition to Leeds’ defense.

Marcelo Bielsa could help him improve as a player.

Holding needs to leave Arsenal for his own good and a move to Leeds United could be ideal for him.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a fee for the 24 year old in the coming weeks now.

Prior to this move to Arsenal, Rob holding was rated very highly in England. If Bielsa are can help him regain his confidence and form, Leeds could have an interesting prospect on their hands.

Furthermore, given his situation at Arsenal, Holding is unlikely to cost a lot this summer. His transfer could prove to be a bargain in the long run.