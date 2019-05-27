Leeds have named their price for Tottenham target Jack Clarke

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Leeds winger Jack Clarke in the recent weeks.
According to Daily Mirror, the Championship side are now ready to consider a sale for the right price.
Apparently, they value the player at £20 million and Spurs have been told to pay up if they want him.
Clarke is an exceptional talent and if Pochettino is seriously interested, Spurs should look to break the bank for him.
He could go on to become a real star for them in future. The Leeds winger has a lot of potential and he has already shown his ability this past season.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners come up with an offer in the coming weeks now. Spurs certainly have the resources to pull this off. Also, if he develops well, the deal could prove to be a bargain in future.
As for Leeds United, this could prove to be a mistake. Clarke will be worth a lot more if he manages to play regularly for another season. Also, he could be a key player for Bielsa next season.
Having said that, if a club like Tottenham come along, the player might just be tempted to switch clubs as well.
It is a big step up for him and the lure of Champions League football might be hard to turn down.