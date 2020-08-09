Leeds have asked about Slavia Prague star Nicolae Stanciu

Leeds United are looking to improve their creative options this summer and Nicolae Stanciu has been identified as a target.

As per Daily Mail, the newly-promoted Premier League side have asked about the attacking midfielder and they could make a move for him soon.





The 27-year-old is available for a fee of around £7m and Mail claims that Leeds have considered a bid for him.

It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with a concrete bid now. Stanciu has done well for Slavia Prague and he could prove to be a useful option for Marcelo Bielsa’s side next season.

The Whites need to add more goals and creativity to their side and Bielsa must look to bring in a quality attacker before the Premier League starts.

Stanciu can play as the number ten as well as a winger and his versatility will be an added bonus for Leeds United.

The 27-year-old scored 4 goals last season and he will probably be tempted to move if Leeds come calling for him. The chance to join a Premier League club is hard to turn down. It would be a massive step up in Stanciu’s career.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds can agree on a deal with his club in the coming weeks.