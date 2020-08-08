Leeds have asked about Norwich midfielder Emiliano Buendia

Leeds United are thought to be keen on the Norwich attacking midfielder Emiliano Buendia this summer.

As per Phil Hay from The Athletic, the Whites have asked about the player but they have other preferences. Brentford’s Said Benrahma is higher on their list of attacking targets.





It will be interesting to see if Leeds United return with an offer for Buendia in the coming weeks. They will face a lot of competition for Benrahma and Harry Wilson and if they miss out on those players, Buendia would be a good alternative.

He managed to impress in the Premier League with Norwich this past season and he would add creativity and vision to Bielsa’s midfield.

The highly talented midfielder operates as a number ten and he could be the long term replacement for club hero Pablo Hernandez. The Spaniard will have to be phased out soon and Bielsa must look to bring in his replacement now.

The 23-year-old Argentine midfielder created seven goals for Norwich in the Premier League this past season and considering how poor the Canaries were, those are good numbers.

He will improve a lot under someone like Bielsa and Leeds’ attacking football will allow him to express himself better.

For a reasonable price, Buendia could prove to be a superb addition for Leeds United.