Leeds genuine challengers for Mikkel Damsgaard report claims

Leeds United are in the race to sign Sampdoria ace Mikkel Damsgaard this summer according to a report from La Repubblica.

Liverpool allegedly want to sign the talented young Dane as well.

In fact, it is suggested that both Premier League clubs are genuine candidates to sign Damsgaard.

And what an addition the 21-year-old would be for Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.

Liverpool will be tough to beat in the race for Damsgaard’s signature. Of course they will.

Leeds have a huge advantage, however – the ability to offer the Sampdoria ace regular first-team action.

And Bielsa really should be doing everything in his power to bring him to west Yorkshire before the transfer window slams shut.

Leeds genuine candidates to sign Damsgaard

That’s according to La Repubblica who suggest that a late move could be made to sign the Denmark international before Tuesday’s deadline.

Damsgaard would be a sensational addition for the Whites.

The Sampdoria starlet is a left-winger by trade. He can also operate in the central midfield and centre-forward positions.

The Dane is energetic, dynamic and plays with a real kind of enthusiasm that can be infectious to his teammates.

He really is a special young talent. Damsgaard would slot in perfectly at Elland Road.

Football Critic suggest that he has ‘uncanny ability’, and his playing style has been compared to Napoli and Belgium star Dries Mertens.

Calciomercato recently claimed that Damsgaard could be sold for around £26 million this summer. That’s an absolute no-brainer for Leeds. Bielsa needs to get this one done at all costs.

Read also: ‘I’m not being funny’: Paul Merson noticed something strange Raphinha did after scoring against Everton.