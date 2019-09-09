Leeds fans want Stuart Dallas to be given contract extension

Leeds United fans have urged the club to offer Stuart Dallas a new contract at the club.
The 28-year-old joined Leeds in 2015 from Brentford and has made over 140 appearances for the Whites in all competitions.
The Northern Irishman says that he has fallen in love with life at West Yorkshire, but feels his future lies in Leeds’ hands. He is in the final year of his contract and has openly admitted that he wants to stay at the club.
“I’m in the last year of my contract so let’s see what happens,” said Dallas to The Yorkshire Evening Post.
“It’s something that’s in the clubs hands, we’ll see.
“I would love to be there. It’s somewhere my kids are growing up now, my wee girl goes to school there, the two boys aren’t just at school yet but it’s home for them, it’s all they’ve known and my wife is there too.”
The Telegraph revealed yesterday that Leeds midfielder Kalvin Philips has agreed terms on an improved five-year deal with his hometown club, and the club are expected to confirm the news in the next few days.
It remains to be seen whether Leeds make any attempt to offer Dallas an improved contract. Certainly, Dallas has won over the fans this season, and many Leeds supporters have urged the club on Twitter to keep him at Elland Road.
Dallas has started in six Championship games so far and has scored one goal as well.
He’s been a great signing for the club.
— David (@David39317197) September 8, 2019
Definitely worthy of a new contract, first choice right back for the foreseeable in my opinion!
— MMLUFC (@Michael46041497) September 8, 2019
Always liked Dallas, one of the most honest players going. Will give his all, not complain, just crack on with it. A credit to Leeds United and Northern Ireland.
— Tony Leeds (@TonyLeeds5) September 8, 2019
massively improved under bielsa and especially at right back too, i think it’s worth extending his contract for a few more years or so
— Simmo (@1simmo1) September 8, 2019
Absolute professional and a credit to LUFC. New deal all day.
— Jay Smith (@vodkainmyeyes) September 8, 2019
He’s proved me wrong as I thought he looked lost and didn’t know what position he was suited to. He’s been arguable our best player this year since he took the right wing back position.
— Richard Walker (@richleedsuk) September 8, 2019
Top man, hope and expect #lufc will offer Dallas a new deal. Deservedly starting games now but even if he’s dislodged, he offers depth in at least four positions and a cracking attitude.
— Anders Lagerfjärd (@jalager) September 8, 2019