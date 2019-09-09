Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds fans want Stuart Dallas to be given contract extension

9 September, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United

Leeds United fans have urged the club to offer Stuart Dallas a new contract at the club.

The 28-year-old joined Leeds in 2015 from Brentford and has made over 140 appearances for the Whites in all competitions.

The Northern Irishman says that he has fallen in love with life at West Yorkshire, but feels his future lies in Leeds’ hands. He is in the final year of his contract and has openly admitted that he wants to stay at the club.

“I’m in the last year of my contract so let’s see what happens,” said Dallas to The Yorkshire Evening Post.

“It’s something that’s in the clubs hands, we’ll see.

“I would love to be there. It’s somewhere my kids are growing up now, my wee girl goes to school there, the two boys aren’t just at school yet but it’s home for them, it’s all they’ve known and my wife is there too.”

The Telegraph revealed yesterday that Leeds midfielder Kalvin Philips has agreed terms on an improved five-year deal with his hometown club, and the club are expected to confirm the news in the next few days.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds make any attempt to offer Dallas an improved contract. Certainly, Dallas has won over the fans this season, and many Leeds supporters have urged the club on Twitter to keep him at Elland Road.

Dallas has started in six Championship games so far and has scored one goal as well.

