Leeds fans want Karl Darlow as replacement for Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Many Leeds fans have urged the club to sign Karl Darlow from Newcastle United as a potential replacement for Bailey Peacock-Farrell.
According to latest reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds have agreed a deal to sell the 22-year-old to Burnley for a fee in the region of £3.5 million. The deal includes a sell on clause.
The Northern Ireland international’s s contract at Elland Road is up next summer, and it can be seen as a fantastic piece of business from the Yorkshire club.
Kiko Casilla has nailed down his position as Marcelo Bielsa’s preferred option in goal, and could not guarantee Peacock-Farrell first team football.
The report claims that the Whites are expected to bring in a replacement for Peacock-Farrell, and many fans are demanding Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow to be signed.
The 28-year-old joined the Magpies in 2014 from Nottingham Forest, and has made over 50 appearances for the club.
He impressed during the 2016-17 season when the Magpies were in the Championship. He made 38 appearances in all competitions that campaign and impressed heavily.
However, he dropped down the pecking order at the club last season following the arrival of Martin Dubravka, and made only 11 appearances in the Premier League.
He will be a superb signing for Leeds if Bielsa can land him.