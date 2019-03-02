Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds fans react to Tyler Roberts’ display vs WBA

Leeds United picked up an impressive 4-0 win over West Brom in the Championship last night.

Patrick Bamford’s brace and goals from Pablo Hernandez and Alioski sealed the three points for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

The Whites were under pressure to win the game after their slip up against QPR and Bielsa will be delighted with the response from his players.

Leeds were outstanding throughout the game and WBA were comfortably beaten.

Tyler Roberts put in a sensational display for the home side and Bielsa will be very happy with the youngster’s performance.

He has been quite good with his build up for weeks but the end product was missing. Last night, Roberts put in a complete show.

West Brom just couldn’t live with Roberts’ flair and running last night. He created a sensational chance for Patrick Bamford as well.

Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on his display and here are some of the fan reactions.

