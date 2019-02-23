Leeds fans react to Tyler Roberts’ display vs Bolton

Leeds United picked up a 2-1 win over Bolton in the Championship today.
Goals from Bamford and Alioski sealed the three points for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.
Bamford gave the home side a well-deserved lead in the first half but the visitors were soon on level terms through Mark Beevers.
Alioski scored in the second half to secure the win for the home side.
The win leaves Leeds United third in the table, level on points with Sheffield United and two points behind Norwich City. However, the Whites have a game in hand.
Marcelo Bielsa will be pleased with his side’s performance, especially with Tyler Roberts.
The Leeds attacker had a very good game and he won the penalty which led to Bamford’s goal. He pulled the strings for the home side and helped create chances.
Leeds United fans were very impressed with his performance today as well and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts.
Here are some of the reactions.
Love Tyler Roberts me #lufc
— Albert (@Albertlufc) February 23, 2019
I’m a massive fan of Tyler Roberts. Needs more games though.
— Paul ⚽ 🏈 (@4everleeds) February 23, 2019
Excellent shift by Tyler Roberts today! #MOT
— John Eades 💙💛 (@Saracen5) February 23, 2019
Tyler Roberts mom for me great game pulled the strings.. 3 points on the board but again not putting the chances away
— Luke O’Malley (@lukeomalley_) February 23, 2019
Tyler Roberts different class today! Needed that performance… this week is one of the biggest i’ve seen in years ! Come on Leeds 🔷🔶
— Alex Narramore💙💛 (@ANarramore10) February 23, 2019
How good were Tyler Roberts & Jack Harrison! Both MOTM, massive young talents, Harrison improving every game
— Zak Orton (@zakorton1) February 23, 2019
Tyler Roberts is going to be some player
— james (@james_allann) February 23, 2019