Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds fans react to Tyler Roberts’ display vs Bolton

Leeds fans react to Tyler Roberts’ display vs Bolton

23 February, 2019 English Championship, English Premier League, General Football News, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United picked up a 2-1 win over Bolton in the Championship today.

Goals from Bamford and Alioski sealed the three points for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Bamford gave the home side a well-deserved lead in the first half but the visitors were soon on level terms through Mark Beevers.

Alioski scored in the second half to secure the win for the home side.

The win leaves Leeds United third in the table, level on points with Sheffield United and two points behind Norwich City. However, the Whites have a game in hand.

Marcelo Bielsa will be pleased with his side’s performance, especially with Tyler Roberts.

The Leeds attacker had a very good game and he won the penalty which led to Bamford’s goal. He pulled the strings for the home side and helped create chances.

Leeds United fans were very impressed with his performance today as well and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Here are some of the reactions.

Aston Villa fans react to Jonathan Kodjia's display vs Stoke City
Newcastle fans react to Miguel Almiron's debut

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com