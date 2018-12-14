Leeds fans react to transfer links with Karl Darlow

Leeds United are looking to bring in a goalkeeper in January and Karl Darlow could be a decent addition.
The Championship outfit have been linked with the Newcastle shot-stopper this week and it will be interesting to see if they can pull it off.
Bielsa is lacking in depth in the goalkeeping department after the injury to Jamaal Blackman and Darlow would be a good alternative to Bailey Peacock-Farrell.
The 28-year-old could provide some much needed competition for Peacock-Farrell.
Karl Darlow is out of favour at Newcastle and the Magpies could sell him for the right price in January. He is behind the likes of Dubravka in the pecking order. Furthermore, Newcastle have Rob Elliott and Freddie Woodman in their ranks as well.
Leeds United fans have shared their thoughts on the potential arrival of Karl Darlow on social media.
Here is how they reacted to the transfer links on Twitter this week.
Would much prefer darlow but I think he will expect to start where as Westwood would expect to be bench / rotational I think. #lufc
— LUFC Nigel (@Hirtschy) December 11, 2018
Darlow would be a better but possibly reliant on prem football
— Jonny Hardie (@jphardie84) December 11, 2018
Id rather we went for Stockdale or Heaton
— michael chew (@michaelaechew) December 11, 2018
Very good Keeper Darlow. Surely have to be looking at Heaton though?
— Tj 🏴🏴 (@TheTjHiggins) December 11, 2018
Karl Darlow would be a proper signing! @andrearadri pic.twitter.com/55KtR743U2
— Luke Maloney (@Luke_Maloneyy) December 11, 2018