Leeds fans react to the reported fee for Jack Clarke

Leeds United winger Jack Clarke has been linked with a move to Tottenham this summer.

Apparently, the Premier League club are signing him for a fee of around £8.5m plus add ons.

For a player of Clarke’s talent, that is a massive bargain and it will be interesting to see if the move actually goes through for that price.

Clarke is one of the most talented young players in the Championship and he is an asset for Leeds United as well.

Selling him for that price makes very little sense.

As for Spurs, they will be delighted if they can sign him for the reported price. Pochettino could turn him into a star in future and the fee will look like a major bargain.

Some of the Leeds fans are clearly unhappy with the reported price and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.

Leeds will need to bring in a quality replacement for Clarke if the transfer goes through. They will struggle to find someone of his quality and talent with the reported £8.5m money recouped.

Here are some of the reactions from the Leeds United fans on Jack Clarke’s reported price.

