Leeds fans react to the potential signing of Ben White

1 July, 2019 English Championship, General Football News, Leeds United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Leeds United are set to sign the Brighton defender Ben White on loan for next season.

Reliable journalist Phil Hay has tweeted that the player was due to undergo his medical with the Championship club yesterday.

The 21-year-old can play on the right side of the defence as well and he should prove to be a good option for Marcelo Bielsa next season.

Leeds needed to add some depth to their side and signing a talented young defender on loan is ideal. He will put pressure on the likes of Jansson and Cooper.

Furthermore, he is unlikely to demand regular game time either. The deal makes a lot of sense from Leeds’ perspective.

White is not the only player Leeds are looking to bring in this summer. They are expected to land Jack Harrison from Manchester City and Helder Costa from Wolves.

Bielsa’s men fell short of promotion this past season and they will be determined to go all the way next year. These improvements will certainly help them.

Here is how some of the Leeds fans reacted to Phil Hay’s update on White.

