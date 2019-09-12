Leeds fans react to Stuart Dallas’s latest comments after signing new contract

Leeds United defender Stuart Dallas has signed a new four-year deal yesterday.
The 28-year-old full-back has been impressive for Marcelo Bielsa’s side over the last 12 months, and he deserves the new contract from the club.
The full-back becomes the third Leeds player this week to put pen to paper after Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper committed their long futures at the club.
The Northern Ireland international, who has been ever present for Leeds in the league this season, said he only wanted to sign for Leeds.
“I’m over the moon,” said Dallas to the club’s official website.
“Firstly for the club to see me as an important figure and to reward me with a new contract, I am delighted with that.
“It’s a good feeling to commit my future, I have been here a while now and there’s nowhere else I want to play at. It’s where I call home, for me it’s home, for my family it’s home and I am delighted.”
Many Leeds fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after hearing the comment from Dallas. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans:
I hope Stewie ends his career with us. What a lad, he’s in it for the bigger picture.
— Michael (@Gaffneh) September 11, 2019
Honest, hard working, great player.
— JT1919💙💛 (@2019Mb1919) September 11, 2019
What a player 👌🏾
— josh batty (@joshbatty1995) September 11, 2019
Buzzing for @dallas_stuart well deserved!
— Ed Robinson (@EdLeeds1776) September 11, 2019
Well deserved 👏🏼 He’s always been decent but under bielsa he’s been quality. Will take some shifting at rb.
— Shaun McNulty (@Nultzz) September 11, 2019
Dallas joined Leeds in 2015 from Brentford and has played 151 games for the Whites in all competitions, scoring 15 goals.
He has scored already this season, against Stoke City, and the Leeds fans will be hoping he continues to dazzle this season now that his future has been sorted.