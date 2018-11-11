Leeds fans react to Stuart Dallas’ display vs WBA

Leeds United crashed to a 4-1 defeat against West Brom last night.
Marcelo Bielsa’s men conceded four goals in the second half. Pablo Hernandez scored a consolation goal for the visitors in injury time.
Goals from Hal Robson-Kanu, Matt Phillips, Harvey Barnes and Dwight Gayle sealed the win for the home side.
The away side were extremely poor in all departments and they were outdone tactically as well.
The Leeds faithful will be looking for a big reaction in the next game. The players will have to step up and deliver.
Leeds will have to perform better in these games if they want to win the Championship this season.
The Whites have been impressive in the league this season but the performance against West Brom will not go down well with the fans.
The Leeds fans were particularly unhappy with Stuart Dallas’ display last night. Here is how they reacted to his performance on Twitter.
Stuart Dallas just isn’t good enough.. #lufc #mot
— Ryan (@LeedsUtdRyan) November 10, 2018
Stuart Dallas I’m sure he’s a lovely bloke but he isn’t good enough for a team trying to push for promotion.#LUFC
— Mikey Woodford Boxing, Leeds United & Tigers. (@MJWOODFORD1988) November 10, 2018
Stuart Dallas is a traitor to the Leeds defence and the 32 counties change my mind
— blank (@LDKRZ) November 10, 2018
No one wins promotion with Liam Cooper as captain, Stuart Dallas at right back and a young goalkeeper with flappy wrists. #LUFC
— Suspended (@Version24112017) November 10, 2018
Stuart Dallas couldn’t tackle a happy meal. Awful player. #WBALEE
— Ricky Smith (@RickyS2020) November 10, 2018
How Stuart Dallas is a professional footballer, let alone for Leeds United I’ll never know, that fucking useless piece of shit needs his contract terminating @LUFC, fucking get rid
— Lee🤙🏽 (@leeadams9) November 10, 2018
Stuart Dallas is fucking horrific!
— Fishing Frank (@frank_fishing) November 10, 2018
Stuart Dallas is horseshite
— Dan (@DqnBurd) November 10, 2018
Play Samu Saiz, play Jamal Blackman, and play Luke Ayling’s corpse over Stuart Dallas
— Sam-celo Bielsa (@sammandigee) November 10, 2018
Stuart Dallas is fucking shit. Zero end product, does nothing but “try hard”. Clubman of the year, ie. Worst player but turns up to training #lufc
— David McIlroy (@davemcilroy1979) November 10, 2018