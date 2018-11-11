Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds fans react to Stuart Dallas’ display vs WBA

Leeds fans react to Stuart Dallas’ display vs WBA

11 November, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United crashed to a 4-1 defeat against West Brom last night.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men conceded four goals in the second half. Pablo Hernandez scored a consolation goal for the visitors in injury time.

Goals from Hal Robson-Kanu, Matt Phillips, Harvey Barnes and Dwight Gayle sealed the win for the home side.

The away side were extremely poor in all departments and they were outdone tactically as well.

The Leeds faithful will be looking for a big reaction in the next game. The players will have to step up and deliver.

Leeds will have to perform better in these games if they want to win the Championship this season.

The Whites have been impressive in the league this season but the performance against West Brom will not go down well with the fans.

The Leeds fans were particularly unhappy with Stuart Dallas’ display last night. Here is how they reacted to his performance on Twitter.

 

Liverpool vs Fulham confirmed starting line-ups
‘Awesome performance’, ‘superb’ – Sissoko praised by some Tottenham fans after Palace win

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com