Leeds fans react to reports linking them with Karl Darlow

Leeds United are in need of a goalkeeper in January and the Newcastle shot-stopper Karl Darlow is being linked with a move.
The 28-year-old is out of favour at Newcastle and he could use a move away from the club right now.
A move to Leeds could be ideal for him and it would allow him to kick-start his career. Bielsa needs an able back up/competition for Peacock-Farrell after Blackman’s injury.
It will be interesting to see if the Whites can pull off the move next month. Darlow is unwanted at Newcastle and therefore he could be signed for a bargain price.
Leeds United fans have shared their thoughts on the player on social media and they have reacted to the links with him.
It seems that some of them are not too convinced about the Newcastle man. Tom Heaton seems to be a preferred choice.
Here are some of the reactions from earlier.
@DanielSeviour he’s decent isn’t he?
— TimAubert (@TimAubert) December 18, 2018
I’d rather see Leeds sign Tom Heaton
— Bielsa’sBoys2018-19 (@LufcConnor_) December 18, 2018
Christ he’s awful
— BC (@BC_LUFC) December 18, 2018
Quality signing that!
— Matt Hill (@MattyHill83) December 18, 2018
He was excellent the season Newcastle got promoted
— Tom Hiley (@TomHiley3) December 18, 2018
He is genuinely awful – please no, no thrice no say I
— BROLIN ATE THE PIE (@REDPLANET2025) December 18, 2018
Would be a great asset to the squad, what’s the chances though Phil?
— Mark talbot (@Marktalbot20) December 18, 2018