Leeds fans react to reports linking them with Karl Darlow

19 December, 2018 English Championship, English Premier League, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United are in need of a goalkeeper in January and the Newcastle shot-stopper Karl Darlow is being linked with a move.

The 28-year-old is out of favour at Newcastle and he could use a move away from the club right now.

A move to Leeds could be ideal for him and it would allow him to kick-start his career. Bielsa needs an able back up/competition for Peacock-Farrell after Blackman’s injury.

It will be interesting to see if the Whites can pull off the move next month. Darlow is unwanted at Newcastle and therefore he could be signed for a bargain price.

Leeds United fans have shared their thoughts on the player on social media and they have reacted to the links with him.

It seems that some of them are not too convinced about the Newcastle man. Tom Heaton seems to be a preferred choice.

Here are some of the reactions from earlier.

