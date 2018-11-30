Leeds fans react to reports linking them with Freddie Woodman

Leeds are expected to move for a goalkeeper in January after Jamaal Blackman’s injury.
Earlier in the week, the Championship outfit were linked with a move for the Newcastle shot-stopper Freddie Woodman.
The young Newcastle keeper is highly rated at the club and he has a lot of potential. The 21-year-old is looking for regular game time and a loan move would be ideal for him.
Having said that, it will be interesting to see if he considers the move to Leeds. Bielsa is looking for competition to Peacock-Farrell and Woodman cannot afford to sit on the bench at another club.
The Newcastle keeper is looking to play regularly and that might not be possible at Leeds straight away.
Woodman is out of contract in 2020 and he is refusing to sign a new deal. A successful loan spell in January could result in a permanent move for the player.
It will be interesting to see who ends up signing the talented England U21 international.
Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the links with Freddie Woodman. Here are some of the best reactions.
What about Heaton ffs
— The Only Place For Us (@TheOnlyPlace4Us) November 29, 2018
Thats better.
— Paul Woodham (@thumpermaxie) November 29, 2018
why would be sign someone else’s youngster to play ahead of our own youngster? would be stupid.
— yatesy (@ryates_) November 29, 2018
Heaton for me
— Mip (@mipsical) November 28, 2018
Would take Woodman in a heartbeat! Bags of potential!
— ASW (@Awi1co) November 28, 2018