Leeds fans react to Pontus Jansson’s message on Twitter

8 October, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United secured a 1-1 draw against Brentford in the Championship on Saturday.

A late goal from defender Pontus Jansson earned a point for Marcelo Bielsa’s men after Neal Maupay had given the away side a lead in the second half.

Brentford were awarded a penalty for Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s foul on Ollie Watkins and Maupay converted from the spot.

Leeds defender Luke Ayling was also sent off in stoppage time.

The draw leaves Leeds United third in the table behind Sheffield United and West Brom.

The home fans were left frustrated with the referee’s decision to award a soft penalty and the players seemed infuriated as well.

After the game, goalscorer Pontus Jansson criticized the officiating in the media.

Later, the defender apologized for his language on TV and thanked his teammates and the fans for their support.

Leeds United fans took to Twitter to respond to Jansson’s heartfelt message and apology.

Here are some of the best reactions.

 

 

