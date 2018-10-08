Leeds fans react to Pontus Jansson’s message on Twitter

Leeds United secured a 1-1 draw against Brentford in the Championship on Saturday.
A late goal from defender Pontus Jansson earned a point for Marcelo Bielsa’s men after Neal Maupay had given the away side a lead in the second half.
Brentford were awarded a penalty for Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s foul on Ollie Watkins and Maupay converted from the spot.
Leeds defender Luke Ayling was also sent off in stoppage time.
The draw leaves Leeds United third in the table behind Sheffield United and West Brom.
The home fans were left frustrated with the referee’s decision to award a soft penalty and the players seemed infuriated as well.
After the game, goalscorer Pontus Jansson criticized the officiating in the media.
Later, the defender apologized for his language on TV and thanked his teammates and the fans for their support.
Leeds United fans took to Twitter to respond to Jansson’s heartfelt message and apology.
Here are some of the best reactions.
Said what 31,000 of us were thinking about the ref #mot and good luck
— nick briggs (@nickbriggs72) October 6, 2018
You don’t have to apologise you were only saying what all @LUFC fans were thinking also you were MOTM for me today #ALAW
— Helen Walker (@hellsbelles92) October 6, 2018
He had a great game & has played excellent since he got back x
— Julie Trimble (@trimble1959) October 6, 2018
Don’t apologise, you were the voice of tens of thousands of fans! Legend!
— Craig Daniels (@craigyd83) October 6, 2018
Don’t be sorry, you said what most of us were thinking. Nobody else would have come out and said that. Your passion matches ours. Deserved your goal
— LUFC SS5 (@SS5LUFC) October 6, 2018
No need to apologise your words were spot on. All the best for your new arrival.
— Mark Harrison (@MarkBHarrison1) October 6, 2018
Sometimes you just have to say it as it is – #MOT
— Cozy (@Cozy1978) October 6, 2018
Got ya hat back mate, what a performance. As for Sky & the ref to hell with them. Good luck with the baby & Sweden 👍
— paul warrick (LUFC) (@paulwarrick3) October 6, 2018
Love the passion, best CB in the league, never change
— ZL (@SupremeJansson) October 6, 2018
No apologies needed. Not from you anyway. One or two from the fat lad in the blue shirt wouldn’t go amiss though.
Best of look with everything to come with the family. Precious moments. 🎩💪🏻#ALAW
— Rich (Gibbo) Gibson (@GibricMOT) October 6, 2018
You are saying the exact same that us in the stands are thinking – never apologise for that! Great game today, well played.
— Alex (@riotbadger) October 6, 2018
You only said what we all wanted to say. Go and enjoy the birth of your little princess
Thank you for today’s immense performance from you and the rest of the team. ALAW MOT x
— Michael Garrington (@MichaelGarring4) October 6, 2018