Leeds fans react to Pontus Jansson’s display vs Hull

3 October, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United picked up a vital 1-0 win over Hull City in the Championship last night.

A second half goal from Tyler Roberts secured the win for Marcelo Bielsa’s side. The Whites are now at the top of the table with 22 points from eleven games.

Despite not being at their best, Leeds managed to grind out the result and the fans will be very encouraged with that.

Leeds have started the season very well and they are showing all the qualities expected of a champion. It will be interesting to see if they can maintain this form and secure promotion to the Premier League at the end of this season.

Bielsa’s men are playing some wonderful football but their ability to grind out narrow wins when needed could be crucial this season.

Leeds fans were very pleased with Pontus Jansson’s display last night. The experienced defender put on an impeccable display and he ensured that his side stays compact at the back.

The Whites fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Jansson’s display against the Tigers last night.

Here are some of the best reactions.

