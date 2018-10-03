Leeds fans react to Pontus Jansson’s display vs Hull

Leeds United picked up a vital 1-0 win over Hull City in the Championship last night.
A second half goal from Tyler Roberts secured the win for Marcelo Bielsa’s side. The Whites are now at the top of the table with 22 points from eleven games.
Despite not being at their best, Leeds managed to grind out the result and the fans will be very encouraged with that.
Leeds have started the season very well and they are showing all the qualities expected of a champion. It will be interesting to see if they can maintain this form and secure promotion to the Premier League at the end of this season.
Bielsa’s men are playing some wonderful football but their ability to grind out narrow wins when needed could be crucial this season.
Leeds fans were very pleased with Pontus Jansson’s display last night. The experienced defender put on an impeccable display and he ensured that his side stays compact at the back.
The Whites fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Jansson’s display against the Tigers last night.
Here are some of the best reactions.
Pontus Jansson vs. Hull:
85% pass accuracy
84 touches
72 passes
10 ball recoveries (most on pitch)
5 fouls suffered (most on pitch)
4 defensive aerial duels won (most on pitch)
4 interceptions (most on pitch)
2 clearances
1 chance created
Excellent defensive performance. 👊 pic.twitter.com/9nN9vIZaDX
— LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) October 2, 2018
Big 3 points that, resilient and gritty performance, Jansson unplayable when in this sort of form, just hope that the Douglas injury isn’t too serious #Lufc #MOT
— Elliott Daniels (@Elliott_MOT) October 2, 2018
maybe not the most impressive, but very confident win. Klich and Jansson best on the pitch #lufc #alaw.
— Krzysztof Wrzal (@KrzysztofWrzal) October 2, 2018
Jansson looks like a real Rolls Royce tonight. Everything we do goes through KP as well now.
— Carl Harris (@carlos061181) October 2, 2018
Tough to watch that at times but another 3 points on the board. Jansson and Cooper immense.
— Euan (@emckibbs) October 2, 2018
@PJansson5 Pontus Jansson was fucking amazing tonight. Single handedly broke down so many of their attacks. Such a crucial player we’re gonna need on this promotion journey. Yet another player Bielsa is getting the best out of. #lufc #bielsa
— Ash Cook (@ashcook4) October 2, 2018
thought jansson, cooper, phillips and klich were class tonight, any of them hardly put a foot wrong #lufc
— Simmo (@1simmo1) October 2, 2018
Match day thoughts
🔵 Dominated midfield(again)
🔵 Cooper & Jansson building up a great partnership
🔵 Roberts working tirelessly on & off the ball
🔵 BPF 5th clean sheet in 11 games that’s some stat!
🔵 A very professional performance that #lufc
— Barney ™ (@BarneyStuart21) October 2, 2018
Robert’s for MOTM for me, came up with something when it mattered. Jansson and Cooper immense too though.
Worst performance of the season from us, but 3pts is 3pts, so I couldn’t give a fuck. Onto Saturday #MOT #LUFC
— ⚽️ (@LUFC_69ers) October 2, 2018
How brilliant was Jansson tonight? 👊🏼 #lufc pic.twitter.com/CMyqvC4s6K
— Liam Lightowler (@towlerlufc) October 2, 2018
Great to have jansson back to his normal self.
— norm (@normlufc) October 2, 2018
Jansson back to his old self and I love it
— Ryan (@RyanHLUFC) October 2, 2018