Leeds fans react to Pontus Jansson bid

23 August, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United


According to reports from Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United rejected an offer for centre-back Pontus Jansson earlier this month.

Russian club Krasnodar submitted a bid in the region of £10 million for the 27-year-old defender, but the report claims that Leeds have turned down the offer.

Jansson is a key player for Leeds and the Yorkshire club are resolved to keep him beyond the end of the transfer window.

The Swedish international, who has been capped 17 times, was linked with a move to Burnley and West Ham in the summer, but there was no formal offer for him from the Premier League clubs.

Jansson has made 81 appearances for Leeds but he has found game time hard to come by this season under Marcelo Bielsa with the Argentine preferring Liam Cooper and Gaetano Berardi at centre-back instead.

He has a contract at the club till 2022, and some Leeds fans believe that by rejecting a decent bid for him, the club has shown big ambition. However, there are other sects of fans who feel the defender should have been sold.

Here are some of the best reactions from Leeds fans on Twitter:

