Leeds fans react to Pontus Jansson bid

According to reports from Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United rejected an offer for centre-back Pontus Jansson earlier this month.
Russian club Krasnodar submitted a bid in the region of £10 million for the 27-year-old defender, but the report claims that Leeds have turned down the offer.
Jansson is a key player for Leeds and the Yorkshire club are resolved to keep him beyond the end of the transfer window.
The Swedish international, who has been capped 17 times, was linked with a move to Burnley and West Ham in the summer, but there was no formal offer for him from the Premier League clubs.
Jansson has made 81 appearances for Leeds but he has found game time hard to come by this season under Marcelo Bielsa with the Argentine preferring Liam Cooper and Gaetano Berardi at centre-back instead.
He has a contract at the club till 2022, and some Leeds fans believe that by rejecting a decent bid for him, the club has shown big ambition. However, there are other sects of fans who feel the defender should have been sold.
Here are some of the best reactions from Leeds fans on Twitter:
I hope this is true Phil. The first big sign of showing ambition is to keep your best players. All this owner has done, like the last few owners is sell sell sell, fingers crossed we keep Pontus.
— Harry Clavane (@HarryClavane) August 23, 2018
Too many people saying to sell ffs we need another cb in already never mind to get rid of Pontus.
— Hayden. (@HaydenLewo) August 23, 2018
Pontus would turn it down anyway, I’m certain. Leaving money etc aside, they’re having a baby (if they haven’t had it) and nobody who is earning £15k/week plus, or whatever he is on, would want to spend the first two years of kid-based chaos in Russia just for £££.#LUFC
— GdJRoundhay (@gavdj17) August 23, 2018
Is this perhaps another reason that his game time has been limited so far this season. He’s clearly our best central defender and we can’t afford to lose whilst we can only replace him with a loan signing.
— Matt Duckworth (@Jacccqqques) August 23, 2018
Our fans are daft. Needs to be kept! Inform Pontus is the best defender in the league. Just the same as Saiz, ridiculously talented for this level.
— Gav Parker (@gavinparker10) August 23, 2018