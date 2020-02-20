Leeds fans react to Phil Hay’s tweet on Erling Haaland

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
The latest round of the Champions League during the mid-week has shown that Erling Haaland is no longer just raw talent – he is a goal-machine and a sensation.
The 19-year-old captivated the fans, journalists and pundits all over the world with a stunning brace during Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.
The youngster has taken his goal tally for the season to 39 goals in only 29 appearances, and 11 in seven since joining Dortmund in January.
Haaland has a special place among the Leeds fans who keep on daydreaming that someday he might play for them, though that prospect is virtually out of the window.
Erling is the son of former Leeds player Alf-Inge Haaland. He was born in Leeds and once expressed his desire to win the Premier League with Leeds.
Now playing in one of the biggest teams in Europe, Haaland has the world at his feet, and despite his love for Leeds, it looks impossible to see him wearing the iconic white shirt.
Nevertheless, Leeds fans and journalists feel proud of Haaland every time he grabs the headline with a stellar performance, which has become a routine nowadays.
Phil Hay of the Athletic tweeted after Haaland’s latest performance: “It’s not even hype with Haaland. Genuinely that good.”
It’s not even hype with Haaland. Genuinely that good
— Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) February 18, 2020
Leeds fans have responded to his tweet, with many of them still holding on to the hope that Haaland could fulfil his destiny by gracing the green blades of Elland Road in the future. Here are some of the selected tweets:
19 years old and probably the most in form player on the planet. Unbelievable talent.
— Dave Collins (@GelderdEnd4) February 18, 2020
But is he Bielsa fit 🤷♂️ 😂😂
— John Murray (@JohnMurLUFC) February 18, 2020
Hope he gets to fulfill his dream and suit up for Leeds
— Mulverine (@mulverine_) February 18, 2020
It was never even on the cards. To many people drew up the conclusion cos his dad played for us and he lived in Leeds, Erling also said he supports every club his dad played for. I wish he had of come but there was never the chance.
— john stubbins (@johnstubbins) February 19, 2020
I'm coming to the conclusion that he might be a bit out of our price range in the summer.
— Andrew Thornton (@DrT1974) February 18, 2020
& he said his dream was to play with Leeds in the Prem,if we only went up last season what could of been🤔 #lufc
— paul kelly (@paulie_lufc) February 18, 2020
Can see him signing for leeds if promoted and Qsi takeover 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏💙💛💙💛
— Reggie Thornton (@Reggie48Raymond) February 18, 2020