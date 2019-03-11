Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds fans react to Phil Hay’s latest update on Patrick Bamford’s injury

11 March, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United


If Leeds United manage to seal automatic promotion to the Premier League, it will be seen as one of the memorable seasons for them for a long time.

The amount of injuries the Whites have had this season is staggering, and yet Marcelo Bielsa’s side have somehow found a way to get the results.

The senior players at the club have suffered injuries at several points this season, and most of them remained absent for a lengthy period of time. It changes the dynamics of the team, the thought processes, and would leaves anyone frustrated.

It also goes on to show the remarkable work done by the Argentine. The latest key player who joined the injury list is Patrick Bamford, who has already missed a lot of action this season.

The 25-year-old, who joined in the summer transfer window from Middlesbrough, has managed only 13 appearances this season.

Bamford sustained a knee injury after he collided with a post while scoring the goal of the game in Leed’s 1-0 victory against Bristol City on Saturday.

It was suggested that the former Chelsea striker would undergo tests on his injured knee, and Leeds fans are fearing the worst. Here are some of the reactions of the Leeds fans on Twitter:

