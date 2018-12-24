Leeds fans react to Peacock-Farrell’s display vs Aston Villa

Leeds United picked up a thrilling 3-2 win over Aston Villa in the Championship yesterday.
Goals from Jack Clarke, Pontus Jansson and Kemar Roofe earned a vital win for Marcelo Bielsa’s men.
Aston Villa went 2-0 up within the first seventeen minutes through Tammy Abraham and Conor Hourihane but the visitors did exceedingly well to get back into the contest and win it in the end.
Despite the morale boosting win, Leeds will need to improve if they want to go on and win the Championship.
Some of the performances from the Leeds players were questionable last night. The Whites fans were not too happy with their keeper’s showing.
Bailey Peacock-Farrell had an evening to forget and he was quite error prone against Aston Villa.
It will be interesting to see how the young shot stopper responds to these criticisms now. Leeds have been looking for another keeper since Blackman’s injury and perhaps it would be wise to invest in a new keeper next month.
Here are some of the fan reactions to Peacock-Farrell’s display.
Peacock Farrell at fault for the second goal. Imagine my shock
— AirPod owner (@Backagain28) December 23, 2018
Peacock Farrell pap as always.
— Rich (@richnutting) December 23, 2018
Peacock Farrell is fucking SHITE. #lufc
— Ross (@Ross_Barny) December 23, 2018
What a first half at Villa Park.
– Abraham one of the hottest young strikers in England right now
– Peacock-Farrell poor
– Leeds should have had a penalty
— Ally Darlow (@Darloww_TH) December 23, 2018
Leeds playing well.. bailey peacock Farrell is an absolute waste of space Harrison and Alioski are also a special breed of wank #Lufc
— Jack Ramsay (@Jackramsay20) December 23, 2018
Peacock-Farrell is absolutely wank
— Jack (@Jack_Denton1) December 23, 2018
39 seconds in and Peacock-Farrell already caught in no mans land outside his area #LUFC
— Alex Pindar (@alexpindar) December 23, 2018
Peacock-Farrell is a useless bastard. Get out of our club.
— Hullock (@Hullock04321) December 23, 2018