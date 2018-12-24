Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds fans react to Peacock-Farrell’s display vs Aston Villa

Leeds fans react to Peacock-Farrell’s display vs Aston Villa

24 December, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United picked up a thrilling 3-2 win over Aston Villa in the Championship yesterday.

Goals from Jack Clarke, Pontus Jansson and Kemar Roofe earned a vital win for Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

Aston Villa went 2-0 up within the first seventeen minutes through Tammy Abraham and Conor Hourihane but the visitors did exceedingly well to get back into the contest and win it in the end.

Despite the morale boosting win, Leeds will need to improve if they want to go on and win the Championship.

Some of the performances from the Leeds players were questionable last night. The Whites fans were not too happy with their keeper’s showing.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell had an evening to forget and he was quite error prone against Aston Villa.

It will be interesting to see how the young shot stopper responds to these criticisms now. Leeds have been looking for another keeper since Blackman’s injury and perhaps it would be wise to invest in a new keeper next month.

Here are some of the fan reactions to Peacock-Farrell’s display.

Aston Villa fans react to Orjan Nyland's display vs Leeds
Report: Fiorentina interested in Southampton striker

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com