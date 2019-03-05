Leeds fans react to Patrick Bamford’s potential international call-up

Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford could be on the verge of playing for Republic of Ireland this season.
According to the national team manager Mick McCarthy, the two are set to meet up in the coming weeks and discuss the striker’s call up.
McCarthy has revealed that he has tried his best to get in touch with the player regarding the matter and Bamford is keen to meet up soon.
He said: “I’ve been doing all the chasing. It’s time, if he wants to play, he gets hold of me or sends me a WhatsApp. He full well knows that I’ve been doing my damnedest to meet him. ‘There comes a time where if you want to play, pick the phone up. I’ll come and meet you. We’ve exchanged text messages and Patrick is keen to meet up in the coming weeks so it’s just a matter of him finding a date that works. I’ll happily meet him whenever he can do it.”
It will be interesting to see if Bamford gets an international call up between now and the end of the season.
The Leeds forward has been in good form in the recent weeks and he certainly deserves to play for his country. The international break is coming up later this month and the talk of a call up will surely worry the Leeds fans.
The Whites have had their fair share of injury problems and the last thing they would want is to risk Bamford by playing him during the international break.
The 25-year-old attacker still has a big role to play in their title race and Bielsa will be hoping to keep him fit and firing until the summer.
Here is how the Leeds fans have reacted to the report earlier.
Ffs leave it till end of season. Enough injuries as it is
— Cookie (@t2yac) March 4, 2019
Be careful Pat pic.twitter.com/5IGqEo6l4o
— Luke Maloney (@Luke_Maloneyy) March 4, 2019
Please just wait till the summer
— rock ‘n’ roll star (@aswereyou) March 4, 2019
Don’t do it @Patrick_Bamford
— thestraw (@gjengland) March 4, 2019
Would rather keep him away from extra international games at such a crucial time of the season. Can’t afford another injury upfront
— Paul Brobbel Kennedy (@PBKennedy) March 4, 2019
He’s only just got himself to the level he needs to be playing at. Last thing we need is another injury ffs
— 💙💛 El Loco’s Elland Road Asylum (@19MOT19) March 4, 2019