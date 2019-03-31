Blog Columns Site News Leeds fans react to Patrick Bamford’s display vs Millwall

31 March, 2019 English Championship, General Football News, Leeds United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United edged a thriller against Millwall yesterday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were in desperate need of the win and they managed to grind out a 3-2 victory in the end.

Pablo Hernandez’s brace sealed a much-needed win for the Whites.

Leeds needed to win to stay in touch with the title race and Bielsa will be delighted to see that his players have delivered.

Despite the win, the fans weren’t too pleased with some of the below-par displays from the players.

Patrick Bamford, in particular, lacked sharpness and he tried to do too much at times.

The 25-year-old striker seemed off pace from the start and his first-half penalty miss could have been really costly for the Whites.

With Roofe coming in from injury, Bamford will have to do better in order to keep his place in the starting lineup for the upcoming games.

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the attacker and here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

