Leeds fans react to Patrick Bamford’s display vs Millwall

Leeds United edged a thriller against Millwall yesterday.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side were in desperate need of the win and they managed to grind out a 3-2 victory in the end.
Pablo Hernandez’s brace sealed a much-needed win for the Whites.
Leeds needed to win to stay in touch with the title race and Bielsa will be delighted to see that his players have delivered.
Despite the win, the fans weren’t too pleased with some of the below-par displays from the players.
Patrick Bamford, in particular, lacked sharpness and he tried to do too much at times.
The 25-year-old striker seemed off pace from the start and his first-half penalty miss could have been really costly for the Whites.
With Roofe coming in from injury, Bamford will have to do better in order to keep his place in the starting lineup for the upcoming games.
Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the attacker and here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
@Patrick_Bamford Total shite. Thank goodness Roofe is back next week
— Rother Jay (@rother_jay) March 30, 2019
Didn’t think Patrick Bamford had one of his best games for Leeds today, should certainly be worried about keeping his place in the team next game with Kemar Roofe back from injury #lufc #mot
— Ryan (@LeedsUtdRyan) March 30, 2019
Is it me, or does it feel like Patrick bamford has been told he won’t get a game in the premier league #LUFC
— Liam (@liamhall86) March 30, 2019
Patrick Bamford though. He said he wanted to be the number one striker at a club & he’s been given a huge opportunity to prove he’s good enough. Has to use this absolute dog of a performance to push himself to greater heights because today was simply not good enough. #lufc
— Tommy (@tommy_lufc) March 30, 2019
@Patrick_Bamford Gotta say fellow, please keep it simple!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
— A.Miller (@AJMilly) March 30, 2019
I am trying my hardest to like Patrick Bamford, I really am. He, for me, could be the difference between us and automatic promotion this year. #LUFC
— Stuart Payne (@StuartAPayne) March 30, 2019