Leeds fans react to Patrick Bamford injury news

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford will be out for at least four months, the club has confirmed on their website and official twitter handle.
The summer signing suffered a PCL injury during last Friday’s Under-23s game against Bristol City at Elland Road.
📰 | #LUFC striker Patrick Bamford faces four months on the sidelines after suffering a PCL injury during last Friday’s U23s game
— Leeds United (@LUFC) September 11, 2018
Bamford, who joined from Middlesbrough for a massive £7 million fee, is yet to start in a Championship game under Marcelo Bielsa. And his latest injury will come as a huge blow for the club.
The 25-year-old was involved in Friday’s 5-0 win over Bristol City and he limped out of the game before half-time.
Bamford has undergone a series of scans in the past 72 hours, and the club has now confirmed that he will be out for a while.
The former Chelsea striker has impressed every time when called upon from the bench, and his injury leaves Bielsa without an experienced alternative to Kemar Roofe upfront.
Leeds fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the best tweets:
Ffs
— Aidan Webster (@aidywebs) September 11, 2018
Unbelievable what a loss for us. Hope he comes back stronger than ever.
— Geed All Stars (@GeedAllStars) September 11, 2018
Has to be said was terrible decision to play him in u23s match
— Ron (@ronaallleeds) September 11, 2018
Heartbreak for the young man… I am sure he will bounce back from this. Get well soon Patrick
— denver pinto (@dennuboy) September 11, 2018
Everyone saying he shouldn’t of played the u23 game like anyone knew he was going to get injured.. he needed game time!
— James Wilson (@James_Wilson_20) September 11, 2018
Shocking decision putting a 7mill player in the U23’s regardless of how much game time he’s had. But then again, this injury could have happened in training. Just hope Roofe holds up
— Matt Hill (@MattyHill83) September 11, 2018
Every respect for Bielsa’s “small squad” philosophy, but fear it’s the one area where he might come unstuck. We know this league – it’s the same every year. Feels reckless not to have signed more back-up. And it’s only September ….
— Tom Mullen (@Tom_Mullen) September 11, 2018
Free agent list or we gunna pin our hopes on Roberts Edmondson and Dalby who all are inexperienced?
— Bryn Johnson (@BrynLufc) September 11, 2018