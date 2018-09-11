Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds fans react to Patrick Bamford injury news

11 September, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United


Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford will be out for at least four months, the club has confirmed on their website and official twitter handle.

The summer signing suffered a PCL injury during last Friday’s Under-23s game against Bristol City at Elland Road.

Bamford, who joined from Middlesbrough for a massive £7 million fee, is yet to start in a Championship game under Marcelo Bielsa. And his latest injury will come as a huge blow for the club.

The 25-year-old was involved in Friday’s 5-0 win over Bristol City and he limped out of the game before half-time.

Bamford has undergone a series of scans in the past 72 hours, and the club has now confirmed that he will be out for a while.

The former Chelsea striker has impressed every time when called upon from the bench, and his injury leaves Bielsa without an experienced alternative to Kemar Roofe upfront.

Leeds fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the best tweets:

