Leeds fans react to Pablo Hernandez display vs Western Sydney Wanderers

20 July, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United

Leeds United left it late (a recurring theme under Marcelo Bielsa) to win 2-1 against Australian outfit Western Sydney Wanderers in their pre-season friendly on Friday.

Mateusz Bogusz scored the opening goal for the Whites inside nine minutes. In the first half, both Jack Harrison and Kemar Roofe came close to scoring but lacked the clinical touch.

After the break, Sydney restored parity through Kwame Yeboah. Patrick Bamford missed a very good chance, while Pablo Hernandez cracked on to the bar.

Eventually, the Spaniard sealed the winners in the dying seconds of the match with a magnificent solo effort.

The 34-year-old is a key player for Leeds and he has shown his quality time and time again for the Yorkshire club.

Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction to Hernandez’s performance after the game. To be honest, Leeds fans have run out of superlatives while describing the former Valencia winger.

Here are some of the best tweets from the Leeds fans:

