Leeds fans react to Pablo Hernandez display vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Leeds United left it late (a recurring theme under Marcelo Bielsa) to win 2-1 against Australian outfit Western Sydney Wanderers in their pre-season friendly on Friday.
Mateusz Bogusz scored the opening goal for the Whites inside nine minutes. In the first half, both Jack Harrison and Kemar Roofe came close to scoring but lacked the clinical touch.
After the break, Sydney restored parity through Kwame Yeboah. Patrick Bamford missed a very good chance, while Pablo Hernandez cracked on to the bar.
Eventually, the Spaniard sealed the winners in the dying seconds of the match with a magnificent solo effort.
The 34-year-old is a key player for Leeds and he has shown his quality time and time again for the Yorkshire club.
Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction to Hernandez’s performance after the game. To be honest, Leeds fans have run out of superlatives while describing the former Valencia winger.
Here are some of the best tweets from the Leeds fans:
Take a bow Pablo Hernandez 👊 don’t know where he gets his energy from but he is class. He shows the strikers how it’s done 👍
— Mip (@mipsical) July 20, 2019
Sublime from Pablo
— Jacqueline Hunt (@jjhunt61) July 20, 2019
The man is pure class!!! Man of the Match! mot⚽️
— Carlos (@StainlessSteed) July 20, 2019
Incredible goal from Pablo. Got what we deserved
— El Perro Negro (@elperronegro1) July 20, 2019
Pablo Hernandez is simply another level. Sensational individual goal. Cherish these days that we are incredibly fortunate to have him. 🔥🔥🙌
— LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) July 20, 2019