Leeds fans react to Pablo Hernandez’ display vs Reading

Leeds United picked up a comfortable win over Reading in the Championship last night.
Goals from Pablo Hernandez and Mateusz Klich secured the three points for Marcelo Bielsa’s side away from home.
The Whites were exceptional throughout the ninety minutes and Reading just could not live with them.
Leeds’ style of football and intensity under Bielsa has been spectacular at times this season and they were at their fluent best last night.
The fans will be delighted with the showing from the players and they will be hoping for more of the same between now and the end of the season.
There were quite a few impressive performances for the visitors yesterday but Pablo Hernandez’ stunning display caught everyone’s eye.
Hernandez bagged a brace and he was unplayable in general.
Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Spaniard’s display against Reading. Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
Lionel Messi has posters of Pablo Hernandez in his room #lufc
— James 💙💛 (@jamesmelloy7) March 12, 2019
This is a bold statement but Pablo Hernandez is our best post-2004 relegation player #lufc
— Matt Ginsberg (@Matt_Ginsi) March 12, 2019
Petition to rename the East Stand the Pablo Hernandez Megastand
— JWC💙💛 (@TheJackyCalv) March 12, 2019
What is Pablo Hernandez doing in the Championship. Absolutely incredible player for this level #LUFC
— Conor Dunford (@CDunford0) March 12, 2019
Pablo Hernandez – the best player we’ve had outside the Premier League. Who’s with me… #lufc pic.twitter.com/Ww7i0cxniF
— Thomas Bradley (@TBradley23) March 12, 2019
Give that man a statue. Pablo Hernandez you fucking beauty 😍 #LUFC
— Matt J-D (@MattJLufc) March 12, 2019