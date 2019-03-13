Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds fans react to Pablo Hernandez’ display vs Reading

Leeds fans react to Pablo Hernandez’ display vs Reading

13 March, 2019


Leeds United picked up a comfortable win over Reading in the Championship last night.

Goals from Pablo Hernandez and Mateusz Klich secured the three points for Marcelo Bielsa’s side away from home.

The Whites were exceptional throughout the ninety minutes and Reading just could not live with them.

Leeds’ style of football and intensity under Bielsa has been spectacular at times this season and they were at their fluent best last night.

The fans will be delighted with the showing from the players and they will be hoping for more of the same between now and the end of the season.

There were quite a few impressive performances for the visitors yesterday but Pablo Hernandez’ stunning display caught everyone’s eye.

Hernandez bagged a brace and he was unplayable in general.

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Spaniard’s display against Reading. Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com