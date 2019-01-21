Leeds fans react to Mateusz Klich’s display vs Stoke

Leeds United crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Stoke City in the Championship at the weekend.
Goals from Sam Clucas and Joe Allen sealed the win for the Potters. Leeds got one back through Alioski in the dying seconds but that wasn’t enough to salvage something from the game.
Pontus Jansson was sent off for the league leaders.
Marcelo Bielsa won’t be too happy with his side’s performance against Stoke City and he will be demanding a reaction from his players in their next game.
Despite the defeat, Leeds United are one point clear at the top of the Championship table.
However, Norwich and Sheffield United are closing in and the Whites cannot afford to keep dropping points at this stage of the season.
Leeds fans weren’t too happy with Mateusz Klich’s display against Stoke City and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 28-year-old’s performance.
Klich needs to come off. Looks a passenger. #lufc
Klich having a shocker.
Klich is sluggish today take him off #lufc
Annoying thing is….. Klich hasn’t been the same player for weeks 🤷♂️
can we have the old klich back #lufc
That is absolutely awful from Klich.
