Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds fans react to Mateusz Bogusz’ display for the U23s

Leeds fans react to Mateusz Bogusz’ display for the U23s

23 February, 2019 English Championship, English Premier League, General Football News, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Mateusz Bogusz made his debut for Leeds United in a U23 game last night.

The highly talented youngster managed to make quite the impression with his directness, pace and agility.

It will be interesting to see if he can force his way into Marcelo Bielsa’s first team plans anytime soon.

Either way, Bogusz seems like a phenomenal talent with a big future ahead of him.

The 17-year-old completed ninety minutes against Nottingham Forest last night and he will be looking to build on this performance going forward.

If he can keep performing at this level with consistency, he will be rewarded with a first team call up soon.

Bielsa has put his faith in young players before, especially the ones who have proven themselves at the youth level.

Leeds fans seem quite impressed with their new signing as well. They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the midfielder’s display and here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

Sean Dyche delivers verdict on Tottenham's title hopes
Alan Pardew believes West Ham United can finish in seventh position this season

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com