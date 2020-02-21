Leeds fans react to Marcelo Bielsa’s press conf ahead of Reading clash

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Leeds United will take on Reading in the Championship clash on Saturday at Elland Road.
Ahead of the match, Marcelo Bielsa faced the media at Thorp Arch and answered various questions of the journalists assembled there.
The Argentine boss has revealed that he will pick the same squad for the game against Reading.
Bielsa has spoken highly of the Leeds fans, saying he is aware of how emotional they are all over the world.
The Leeds boss has said that professional players and people who work in football get paid for their work, but fans invest emotion on a different level, and that is why they are the best thing in football.
Many Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction to Bielsa’s latest comments. Needless to say, they are hopelessly in love with him. Here are some of the selected tweets:
This man is a poet
— Jack🧬 (@_lufcjack) February 20, 2020
The guy is a true legend. Let us enjoy the time we have with him.
— David Hobman (@DavidHobman1) February 20, 2020
Sweet Lord, right in the feels.
— CynicalTurtle (@CynicalTurtle) February 20, 2020
Man is unique and we have him as our boss.
Love him.
— Sorely (@Samtonked76) February 20, 2020
Marcelo Bielsa could bring a tear to a glass eye
— Parnell (@hbkenigma) February 20, 2020
God of football
— Dan (@DManNotts) February 20, 2020
Leeds are heading into this match on the back of a 1-0 win against Bristol City in their previous game. The Whites sit second in the league, three points ahead of third-placed Fulham.