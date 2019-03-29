Blog Columns Site News Leeds fans react to Marcelo Bielsa’s injury update

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has provided an encouraging fitness update ahead of the Millwall game.

The Argentine revealed that Forshaw and Jansson are back fit for the game but Kemar Roofe will miss out. However, the forward is closing in on a return.

The fans will be delighted to have a key player like Jansson back into the side for the crunch clash.

Jansson has been imperious at the back for Leeds this season and they will need him in top form for the run in.

Leeds are in the title race and they will be desperate to go all the way. Currently, Norwich City are leading the push but the Whites aren’t too far behind.

If they can end the season strongly, they might just win the Championship. Furthermore, promotion to the Premier League is also on the line now.

Leeds cannot afford to slip up right now and having their key players back could make a huge difference.

Some fans have reacted to the fitness update on Twitter and here are some of the tweets from earlier.

