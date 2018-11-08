Leeds fans react to Marcelo Bielsa’s comment on January transfer plans

Leeds United find themselves at the top of the Championship table after 16 games.
The Whites have struggled with injuries over the first half of the campaign, and many fans expect the club to add depth in the squad to mount a successful promotion challenge.
However, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa says that the Whites won’t be busy in the January transfer window.
The Argentine has admitted that Leeds could struggle to add players in the new year.
Leeds currently have Patrick Bamford, Izzy Brown, Luke Ayling and Gaetano Berardi all injured at the moment, and it will feel like new signings when they will return to the squad.
He said: “It will be very hard to add new players. But we will have four more players coming in January, Bamford, Brown, Berardi and Ayling.
“It’s only my opinion. The club can have a different opinion and I will take that into account.”
Leeds United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Poor excuse AR is a tight get said same last year and in the summer .
Don’t wanna hear can’t lads. I want to hear announcements! 😂
Think we’ll see a foreign attacker maybe Gomez or somebody on loan to bolster options. Anything else would be too much especially with the 4 coming back
This squad will not finish top 2 without signing another recognised striker. As good as we are the rigours of the championship and our high tempo game will catch up with our thin strikeforce.
Just bring in a couple of qaulity loans from man city,1 being foden,sure pep will want to be facing bielsa in a prem match next season😉
There is no guarantee that Brown, Ayling, and Bamford are going to be fit in January or even match fit by February.
Signings in January will be very important if we’re serious about promotion.
Wouldn’t sign anyone unless it’s a bargain for top quality. No point chucking money at things you don’t need. I’d maybe invest in a wing back of quality that can play left or right and that’s it
Buy depth and take no chances , best chance we’ve had in years let’s hope we’re not hoping to go up cheap
Would like a back up for defence and a consistent striker but you can’t always have what you want
Although Bielsa’s side has coped with the demands of the Championship, it remains to be seen whether they can go all the way without adding depth to the squad.
Leeds will face West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Saturday.