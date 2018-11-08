Blog Competitions English Championship Leeds fans react to Marcelo Bielsa’s comment on January transfer plans

Leeds fans react to Marcelo Bielsa’s comment on January transfer plans

8 November, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United


Leeds United find themselves at the top of the Championship table after 16 games.

The Whites have struggled with injuries over the first half of the campaign, and many fans expect the club to add depth in the squad to mount a successful promotion challenge.

However, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa says that the Whites won’t be busy in the January transfer window.

The Argentine has admitted that Leeds could struggle to add players in the new year.

Leeds currently have Patrick Bamford, Izzy Brown, Luke Ayling and Gaetano Berardi all injured at the moment, and it will feel like new signings when they will return to the squad.

He said: “It will be very hard to add new players. But we will have four more players coming in January, Bamford, Brown, Berardi and Ayling.

“It’s only my opinion. The club can have a different opinion and I will take that into account.”

Leeds United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Although Bielsa’s side has coped with the demands of the Championship, it remains to be seen whether they can go all the way without adding depth to the squad.

Leeds will face West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Dean Smith comments on Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland
Manuel Pellegrini raves about West Ham midfielder Declan Rice

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com