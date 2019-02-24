Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds fans react to Mallik Wilks’ display against Scunthorpe

Leeds fans react to Mallik Wilks’ display against Scunthorpe

24 February, 2019 English Championship, General Football News, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United attacker Mallik Wilks has been in great form for Doncaster Rovers this season.

The 20-year-old is on loan at the League One side and he has managed to score 12 goals for them in all competitions.

Wilks put in an outstanding display against Scunthorpe yesterday and it has caught the attention of the Leeds faithful. He managed to score in a 1-1 draw yesterday.

Leeds fans seem very impressed with the young attacker’s performance.

Wilks is rated very highly at Elland Road and he could be a part of Marcelo Bielsa’ first team plans next season. If he keeps performing at this level, he will surely get his chance soon.

Bielsa has a reputation of promoting youth players who are good enough and Wilks will be hoping to impress the Argentine during his loan spell.

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the young attacker’s performance and here are some of the reactions from earlier.

Chelsea Man City lineups
Playmaker benched as Arsenal take on Southampton

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com