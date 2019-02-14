Blog Columns Site News Leeds fans react to Luke Ayling’s display vs Swansea

14 February, 2019 English Championship, General Football News, Leeds United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United returned to the top of the Championship with a 2-1 win over Swansea City last night.

Goals from Pontus Jansson and Jack Harrison sealed the points for the home side. Oli McBurnie’s late penalty gave the visitors some hope but Marcelo Bielsa’s men held on for the win.

The Whites will be reasonably pleased with their performance and they will look to put together a winning run now. Norwich are only a point behind them in the table.

The Leeds fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the individual performances of their players and it seems that Ayling didn’t quite manage to impress them.

His clumsy foul led to Swansea’s penalty and he seemed off the pace during the game.

Ayling hasn’t been at his best since his return from injury and maybe he will require more games to regain his sharpness. On form, the 27-year-old is an asset to the Leeds side and the fans will be hoping for his return to form soon.

Here are some of the reactions to his performance.

