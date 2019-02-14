Leeds fans react to Luke Ayling’s display vs Swansea

Leeds United returned to the top of the Championship with a 2-1 win over Swansea City last night.
Goals from Pontus Jansson and Jack Harrison sealed the points for the home side. Oli McBurnie’s late penalty gave the visitors some hope but Marcelo Bielsa’s men held on for the win.
The Whites will be reasonably pleased with their performance and they will look to put together a winning run now. Norwich are only a point behind them in the table.
The Leeds fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the individual performances of their players and it seems that Ayling didn’t quite manage to impress them.
His clumsy foul led to Swansea’s penalty and he seemed off the pace during the game.
Ayling hasn’t been at his best since his return from injury and maybe he will require more games to regain his sharpness. On form, the 27-year-old is an asset to the Leeds side and the fans will be hoping for his return to form soon.
Here are some of the reactions to his performance.
Ayling is not very good #lufc #mot
— FunDisney (@FunDisney3) February 13, 2019
Ayling and Roofe looked weak today, I think due more to tiredness than anything else, important performance that! #LUFC
— Luke Fella (@luke_fella) February 13, 2019
Jansson and KP were class tonight. Ayling getting slightly better since his injury but couldn’t pass the ball 5 yards most of the time, Allioski plays better at LB, also saw a lot more of Bielsa ball tonight. Decent performance from the lads! #alaw
— Ali (@Alastair_Lewis) February 13, 2019
As much as I still rate Ayling even though his form has dipped it might be time to #FreeShackleton
— Henry (@HxnryP) February 14, 2019
Phillips so important. Jansson and Cooper played well, Harrison played well and worked hard. Klich could do with a game out and Ayling is a shadow of himself since the knee injury.
Back top.
— Jamie O’Neill (@JamieONeill88) February 13, 2019