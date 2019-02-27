Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds fans react to Luke Ayling’s display against QPR

Leeds fans react to Luke Ayling’s display against QPR

27 February, 2019


QPR picked up a stunning 1-0 win over Leeds United in the Championship last night.

The Londoners were in abysmal form heading into the game and Marcelo Bielsa will be very disappointed with his side’s performance.

Leeds were firm favourites to win but they underperformed massively.

The Whites are firmly in the title race right now and defeats like these could end up costing them dearly at the end of the season.

Several Leeds United players underperformed last night but Luke Ayling had a very poor outing for the away side.

The Leeds United defender ran out of ideas and he seemed tired throughout the game.

Ayling was wasteful in possession and he lost several duels. The defender’s positioning was suspect as well and he was caught out of position a few times.

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 27-year-old’s display last night and here are some of the reactions.

