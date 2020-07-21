Leeds fans react to links with Said Benrahma

Leeds United are thought to be keen on signing the Brentford winger Said Benrahma this summer.

We covered reports earlier that the Whites could bid around £23m for the winger.





Benrahma has been outstanding for Brentford this season and he has been linked with a move to Chelsea as well.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds can snap him up before the Blues.

He would add pace, flair and goals to Marcelo Bielsa’s attack next season if he joins them. For £23m, he could prove to be a quality signing.

Benrahma has the technical ability to succeed in the Premier League and Bielsa could take his game on to another level. Leeds’s fast-paced attacking football could suit Benrahma.

The left-sided winger has 17 goals and 8 assists to his name so far this season and he would improve every team in the Championship. He has proven himself at this level and a move to the Premier League would be ideal for him.

Whether Leeds manage to convince the player to join them, remains to be seen. If the likes of Chelsea are truly keen, Benrahma could hold out for the Premier League giants.

Here is how some of the Leeds fans have reacted to the links.

I’d have him for sure bielsa will get rid of the attitude and greedyness — Steve Procter💛💙💛💙💛💙🏆 (@steveprocter2) July 20, 2020

That would be a class signing what a player he is — Lord El Gaetano Berardi (On Loan At Dortmund) (@LarkinOli) July 20, 2020

Would Prefer Beundia all day long — Herbie (@justanobody30) July 20, 2020

I’ll be shocked if we get him — Ron (@ronaallleeds) July 20, 2020

No chance — carl smith (@carlsmith_88) July 20, 2020

Good player — balhar bhachu 🏆 (@BhachuBalhar) July 20, 2020