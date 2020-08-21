Leeds fans react to links with Rodrigo Moreno

Leeds United are interested in signing the Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno this summer.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Marcelo Bielsa wants to sign the Spaniard before the Premier League season begins.





Leeds will take on Liverpool in their season opener and it will be interesting to see if Rodrigo is signed in time to lead the line against the Champions.

The Spaniard has done well in La Liga over the years and he could prove to be a decent addition to the Leeds attack. Apart from scoring goals, Rodrigo is an impressive creator as well. He will help create chances for his teammates next season.

Despite missing a few games through injury, Rodrigo managed to score seven goals and pick up eleven assists for Valencia last season.

His numbers are likely to improve when he is playing for a better team. Marcelo Bielsa’sattacking football could get the best out of him and help him improve as a player.

Rodrigo is at the peak of his career and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at Leeds United.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a fee and get the deal over the line now.

Here is how the Leeds fans reacted t the news earlier.

I see what you mean, but Rodrigo for me would be a major signing — London.leeds 🏆 (@london_leeds) August 20, 2020

A player that can play both striker and winger appears to be right up Bielsa street — Martin Moran (@MartinMoran74) August 20, 2020

This guy looks like a real live wire with a poachers sensibility which could work really well in our team potentially and boy can he dribble with the ball at his feet but he also seems to have a laser guided vision of where the goal is which helps but he is Brazilian 😉 — Evolved Artists Ltd (@EvolvedArtists) August 20, 2020

This i like 👀 — Matt Vare (@Matt_Vare) August 20, 2020

Never happen, but would be amazing! — Ed (@NuttallEdward) August 20, 2020