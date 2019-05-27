Blog Columns Site News Leeds fans react to links with Jese Rodriguez

27 May, 2019 English Championship, General Football News, Leeds United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Leeds United are apparently interested in signing the PSG forward Jese this summer.

According to Estadio Deportivo, the player is a target for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

The 26-year-old was on loan at Real Betis this past season and he could prove to be a useful addition to Leeds.

The Whites need to improve their attack if they want to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Although Jese’s development has been hampered with injuries and transfers over the years, he has the quality to make a real difference for Leeds United in the Championship.

The Spaniard was highly rated during his time at Real Madrid.

Furthermore, Marcelo Bielsa has shown that he can improve players at his disposal and he could be the man to bring out the best in Jese.

The attacker is yet to hit his peak and he could prove to be a bargain in the long run if he can rediscover his form and confidence.

It will be interesting to see if the Whites can agree on a fee with PSG now. The French outfit might decide to sell because he is not an integral part of their first team plans anymore.

Here is how the Leeds fans reacted to the links earlier.

