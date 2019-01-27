Leeds fans react to links with Ivan Cavaleiro

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Wolves winger Ivan Cavaleiro.
The 25-year-old has not been a key part of Nuno’s first team plans this season and the Whites are looking to bring him to Elland Road for the remainder of the season.
The Sun claims that Leeds are working on a loan deal for the technically gifted winger.
Cavaleiro was very good for Wolves in the Championship last year and he could be a terrific addition to Leeds United until the summer.
He needs to play regularly and that doesn’t seem likely at Wolves right now. Perhaps a loan move would allow him to rediscover his form and convince Nuno of his quality for the next season.
It will be interesting to see if the Whites can pull it off.
Leeds could use some flair and pace in their attack and Cavaleiro could take them to the next level.
The Whites fans are excited about the links with the Wolves player as well and they have taken to Twitter to share their reactions.
