Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds fans react to links with Harry Wilson

Leeds fans react to links with Harry Wilson

4 March, 2019 English Championship, English Premier League, General Football News, Leeds United, Liverpool, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Liverpool winger Harry Wilson.

The winger is currently on loan at Derby County and he has had a very good season with them.

The Welshman has scored some crucial goals for Frank Lampard’s side and he would be a quality addition to the Whites.

According to Alan Nixon from The Sun, Leeds want to sign the talented youngster on loan next season.

It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp might not want to loan the player once again. Wilson has done very well on loan this year and he might just get his first team chance at Anfield.

Also, if he is not a part of Klopp’s first team plans, Wilson is more likely to be sold permanently. There won’t be shortage of suitors after the season he is having.

The Liverpool winger is blessed with electric pace and flair. He is also very good with set pieces and he has bagged some cracking free kicks this season.

Wilson is clearly ready to make a step up and it will be interesting to see where he ends up in the summer.

Here is how the Leeds fans have reacted to the news.

Brendan Rodgers wants Alfredo Morelos at Leicester
Rodgers wants to sign Dedryck Boyata for Leicester

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com