Leeds fans react to links with Harry Wilson

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Liverpool winger Harry Wilson.
The winger is currently on loan at Derby County and he has had a very good season with them.
The Welshman has scored some crucial goals for Frank Lampard’s side and he would be a quality addition to the Whites.
According to Alan Nixon from The Sun, Leeds want to sign the talented youngster on loan next season.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp might not want to loan the player once again. Wilson has done very well on loan this year and he might just get his first team chance at Anfield.
Also, if he is not a part of Klopp’s first team plans, Wilson is more likely to be sold permanently. There won’t be shortage of suitors after the season he is having.
The Liverpool winger is blessed with electric pace and flair. He is also very good with set pieces and he has bagged some cracking free kicks this season.
Wilson is clearly ready to make a step up and it will be interesting to see where he ends up in the summer.
Here is how the Leeds fans have reacted to the news.
Bit surprised at this Al, as in surprised Liverpool would loan out to another Prem club IF we get promoted.
He’s the right profile we go for though so I get we’d be interested
— Bielsa’s cheese wedge ultras (@ColinCarmichae2) March 3, 2019
It makes sense they’d ideally want him playing in the Prem. It’s not like we’ll be realistically competing with Liverpool for top 4. Not unless we Viv Nicholson back into the Premier League.
Spend, spend, spend
— Dale nicholson💙💛 (@Dalenich1977) March 3, 2019
Imagine Dan James & Harry Wilson on the wings for Leeds. pic.twitter.com/EhNmnAVVhe
— Adam Ross (@rossi_on) March 3, 2019
I’d be surprised, he deserves Liverpool call up! But I’d take him!
— J | H (@JrdnHrnr) March 3, 2019
Would thrive under Bielsa.
— Lee Thompson (@lufcThommo) March 3, 2019
Wouldn’t get too excited the story is in The Sun 🙄
— Stephen Craggs (@joffos18) March 3, 2019
Player
— alaw (@alawalaw1919) March 3, 2019
Always rated him
— Stretch (@_JoshArmstrong_) March 3, 2019
beautiful stuff nicko, if fat fraudy frank can get that out of him, imagine what MB can get out of him
— louis (@louislufc9) March 3, 2019