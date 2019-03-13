Leeds fans react to links with Ander Iturraspe

Leeds United were linked with the La Liga midfielder Ander Iturraspe earlier this week.
The Bilbao player will be a free agent at the end of this season and the Whites could snap him up on a free transfer.
Apparently, Iturraspe is not a key player at Athletic Bilbao anymore and he might have to move in order to play regularly.
He could be a very good addition to Bielsa’s midfield. He has the quality and the experience to improve Leeds United next season.
The Whites will need experienced players like him if they manage to get to the Premier League.
It will be interesting to see if Leeds United can convince the player to join them.
The midfielder is free to secure a pre-contract agreement now and his links with Marcelo Bielsa could give the Championship club a massive edge in the chase.
Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player and here are some of the fan reactions.
