Leeds fans react to Liam Cooper’s display vs Sheffield United

Leeds United crashed to a 1-0 defeat at home to Sheffield United in the Championship earlier today.
Chris Basham’s 71st minute goal have the visitors a vital win away from home.
Marcelo Bielsa will be very disappointed with his side’s performance in a must win game.
The Whites are now third in the table, five points behind leaders Norwich City. They needed to win the game to close in on the Canaries.
Instead, they are now trailing Sheffield United in the table by a point.
It will be interesting to see if they can bounce back from this defeat and finish the season strongly.
Leeds were in a great position to win the title this season but they seem to be losing ground in the race.
Liam Cooper put in a disappointing showing for the home side out there today. As the captain, the fans would have expected him to step up and deliver in such a crucial game.
Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to react to the 27-yr-old’s performance today. Here are some of the reactions.
Cooper been shocking today
— kris fitzsimons (@reddishwand) March 16, 2019
Sheffield’s goal came from cooper now this coming from cooper again 😡
— Daisy (@DaisyLUFC) March 16, 2019
Cynic in me wonders if Cooper himself thinks he isn’t good enough for PL ? If we get promoted he won’t be playing for LUFC, stay down and he probably will be.
— Watt The (@WattThe2) March 16, 2019
We go up, Cooper leaves, a calamity waiting to happen every game#lufc
— Dave Askew Ⓥ🏴 (@Askdave1966) March 16, 2019
Utterly dominant but lacked composure & killer instinct! Liam Cooper is a complete liability, have always said it. Tough run in & probably without Jansson for months now, hopefully players can rally & challenge for automatic spot! #lufc
— Andy Twomey (@andyt_05) March 16, 2019
Liam Cooper has absolutely bottled this game. Joke! Casilla missing for 3 games now. Playoffs it is.
— Tom Holynski (@ThommHol) March 16, 2019
Liam Cooper has had a nightmare today #MOT
— Richard Harvey (@Warrior76Harvey) March 16, 2019