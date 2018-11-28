Leeds fans react to Lewis Baker’s display against Reading

Leeds United picked up a narrow 1-0 win over Reading in the Championship last night.
A second half goal from Stuart Dallas and a late penalty save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell was enough to earn the three points for the home side.
Marcelo Bielsa’s men were far from convincing despite the win. The home side need to be more ruthless and take their chances better.
On another day, the match could have easily ended in a draw.
The win takes Leeds up to second in the table, one point behind Norwich City. It will be interesting to see if the Whites can close the gap during their next outing.
Leeds fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the performance against Reading. They seemed particularly unimpressed with Lewis Baker’s display last night.
The on-loan Chelsea midfielder was ineffective all night and he looked badly out of pace.
Here are some of the best reactions to his performance.
Lewis Baker is well out of his depth here. Dreadful! #lufc
— Stevie Dewar (@StevieWildChild) November 27, 2018
Imagine getting Lewis Baker on loan from Chelsea when Mason Mount was available 😭 #LUFC
— MJ (@elland_toad) November 27, 2018
Lewis Baker was nutmegged about three times that half. That takes talent.
— eamot (@EamoV1) November 27, 2018
Have to say Lewis baker has looked fucking shit tonight. #lufc
— Kirky (@kirky0110) November 27, 2018
#LUFC lewis Baker non existant in that first half, get Saiz on.
— Bouncer (@jecarter13) November 27, 2018
I think I had more possession in midfield than Lewis Baker. #LUFC
— Hutchie (@ScotsHutchie) November 27, 2018
That’s Lewis Baker finished at Leeds
— Scazza (@tomthetwig) November 27, 2018
Lewis baker was a strange one for me last night! I thought he would of grabbed his chanve. He was just really poor and didn’t seem to take to the game. Not been overly impreessed with what I’ve seen of him this season! #LUFC
— lufc1990 (@lufc1990) November 28, 2018