Leeds fans react to Lewis Baker’s display against Reading

Leeds United picked up a narrow 1-0 win over Reading in the Championship last night.

A second half goal from Stuart Dallas and a late penalty save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell was enough to earn the three points for the home side.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men were far from convincing despite the win. The home side need to be more ruthless and take their chances better.

On another day, the match could have easily ended in a draw.

The win takes Leeds up to second in the table, one point behind Norwich City. It will be interesting to see if the Whites can close the gap during their next outing.

Leeds fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the performance against Reading. They seemed particularly unimpressed with Lewis Baker’s display last night.

The on-loan Chelsea midfielder was ineffective all night and he looked badly out of pace.

Here are some of the best reactions to his performance.

 

